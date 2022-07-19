The Subways announce new album ‘Uncertain Joys’, share ‘Love Waiting On You’

The Subways have announced details of their fifth album ‘Uncertain Joys’ and shared new single ‘Love Waiting On You’ – check it out below.

Due 13 January 2023 on Alcopop! Records, The Subways’ ‘Uncertain Joys’ is the followup to 2015’s self-titled album. It’s available to pre-order here.

‘Uncertain Joys’ was recorded and produced by The Subways’ vocalist Billy Lunn, mixed by the Grammy Award-winning Adrian Bushby and mastered by Katie Tavini.

Advertisement

The band announced their return last year with ‘Fight‘ and earlier this year, released lead single ‘You Kill My Cool’ alongside B-side ‘Oi You Boy Bands‘. The trio have now released ‘Love Waiting On You’. Check it out below:

Speaking about the track, Lunn said: “‘Love Waiting On You’ is about the tension between desperately wanting to be with the one you desire and yet also relishing the suspense in being kept from them.”

“From the confines of my bed on tour (or in my rooms at uni), I would yearn for the love of my life, waiting for her messages to ping on my phone, hoping to hear her voice at the end of the line, desperate to feel her touch. Caught in those moments, there was a joyful pain that made seeing her again unimaginably beautiful. Still, there was something wild and ecstatic about missing her so much.”

Check out the album art and tracklisting below.

Uncertain Joys album track list:

Advertisement

1. ‘You Kill My Cool’

2. ‘Love Waiting On You’

3. ‘Uncertain Joys’

4. ‘Incantation’

5. ‘Black Wax’

6. ‘Lavender Amelie’

7. ‘Fight’

8. ‘Influencer Killed The Rock Star’

9. ‘Swanky Al’

10. ‘The Devil and Me’

11. ‘Joli Coeur’

12. ‘Futures’

Following an appearance at Truck Festival this weekend (July 22), The Subways are heading out on a UK headline tour this September. Tickets are available here and the dates are as follows:

SEPTEMBER

21- Sunderland, Independent

22 – Glasgow, King Tuts

23 – Stoke, The Sugarmill

24 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

29 – London, Electric Ballroom

30 – Cambridge, Mash

OCTOBER

01 – Brighton, Chalk

02 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach