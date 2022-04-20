The Subways share new song ‘Oi You Boy Bands’ and ‘You Kill My Cool’ video

The Subways have shared a new B-side called ‘Oi You Boy Bands’ along with a video for recent single ‘You Kill My Cool’ – check them both out below.

The band announced their return earlier this month with ‘You Kill My Cool’ and the news that their fifth studio album would be out later this year.

Along with the new music news, the band also revealed that, following the departure of their founding member and drummer Josh Morgan, Camille Phillips of The Ramonas will be playing drums as a permanent addition to the band’s line-up.

“‘You Kill My Cool’ was written at a time when I felt love so strongly that I wanted to be consumed by it, to give myself over to it entirely,” frontman Billy Lunn said of the single.

Blake Claridge, director of the video – which you can watch below – added: “I’d always wanted to do something with a perpetual motion, and in the end it was a butchered slider, many clamps, sand bags, a piece of rope, a lot of heavy lifting, a crash mat, and throwing in a Roll Rig. I like to call it the ‘Drop-Cam’ but for insurance purposes I don’t think it would catch on.”

Watch The Subways’ ‘You Kill My Cool’ video and hear new B-side ‘Oi You Boy Bands’ below.

With a new record coming later this year, the band is set for a run of UK headline tour dates in September and October. Tickets will be available here now.

The excursion features appearances at Truck Festival, Standon Calling, High Tide Festival, Gateways Festival and Southsea Victorious. See a full list of dates below.

MAY

20 – Bremen – Schlachthof

21 – Braunschweig – Westand

23 – Hamburg – Markthalle

24 – Cologne – Kantine

25 – Frankfurt – Batschkapp

26 – Karlsruhe – Substage

28th – Kronach – DIE FESTUNG ROCKT

29th – Munch – Technikumthe

JUNE

June 1st – Leipzig – UT Connewitz

June 2nd – Dresden – Beatpol

June 3rd – Berlin – Columbiatheatre

June 4th – Amsterdam – Bitterzort

July 2nd – Bournemouth – HIGH TIDE FESTIVAL

July 21st – Hertfordshire – STANDON CALLING FESTIVAL

July 22nd – Oxford – TRUCK FESTIVAL

July 23rd – Skipton – GATEWAYS FESTIVAL

AUGUST

August 18th – GAMPEL OPEN AIR FESTIVAL

August 20th – CZECH REPUBLIC BRNO TRUTNOFF OPEN AIR FEST

August 27th – SOUTHSEA VICTORIOUS FESTIVAL

SEPTEMBER

21 – Sunderland – Independent

22 – Glasgow – King Tuts

23 – Stoke – The Sugarmill

24 – Manchester – O2 Ritz

29 – London – Electric Ballroom

30 – Brighton – Chalk

OCTOBER

1 – Cambridge – Mash

2 – Cardiff – Clwb Ifor Bach

Last year, the band signed to Alcopop! Records and shared the first preview of their forthcoming album which will be their first since 2015’s self-titled LP, with the Black Lives Matter-inspired single ‘Fight’.

“’Fight’ is a letter in two parts: a gesture of solidarity with the Black community and communities of colour, as they face their daily oppression at the hands of systemic racism,” said Lunn of the track.