The Temptations Revue featuring Glenn Leonard, Ahmad Dhani and more added to Java Jazz festival line-up

Java Jazz Festival in Jakarta has announced the third wave of artists for its upcoming 17th edition in May.
The phase 3 line-up is led by headliners The Temptations Revue featuring Glenn Leonard. Other newly announced acts include Dewa 19’s Ahmad Dhani featuring Ron King Big Band, Daniel Dionisius and more. More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Check out the 80-act-strong lineup for Java Jazz Festival 2022 below.
Like previously announced headliner PJ Morton, The Temptations Revue will play a special show that will require attendees to purchase an additional ticket on top of their festival passes. Morton tickets will cost RP450,000 while The Temptations Revue tickets will cost RP150,000. Get your tickets here.
The rest of the festival will feature performances from the likes of Emma-Jean Thackray, Afgan, Danilla Riyadi, Lomba Sihir, Romantic Echoes, Nadin Amizah, Tiara Andini, Basboi and Vira Talisa among others.
The 2022 edition of Java Jazz is scheduled to take place from May 27 to May 29 at the JIExpo Kemayoran grounds in Jakarta, Indonesia. Tickets are currently on sale, with daily passes going for RP850,000.
The use of face masks will be compulsory at all times during the festival, with entry only permitted to patrons with complete vaccination against COVID-19, with at least one booster dose. A negative antigen test result is also required for entry.
Java Jazz is just one of multiple large-scale music events returning to Indonesia this year after the coronavirus pandemic. Other upcoming events include headlining concerts by Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson and Hardwell, We The Fest, PestaPora, JogjaROCKarta festival and Berdendang Bergoyang festival.
The line-up for Java Jazz Festival 2022 is:
PJ Morton (Special Show)
The Temptations Revue featuring Glenn Leonard (Special Show)
Adhitia Sofyan
Adikara Fardy ft. Ron King Horn Section
Adoria
Afgan
Agis Kania
Alex Porat
Andmesh Kamaleng
Arti (Arsy Widianto & Tiara Andini)
Aryo Adhianto
Barry Likumahuwa & The Rhythm Service
Bass G ft. Matthew Sayersz
Batavia Collective
Bilal Indrajaya
Candra Darusman ft. Dira, Sandhy Sandoro, Rifan Kalbuadi, Natasya Elvira
D’Masiv
Danilla Riyadi
Daniel Dionisius
Dewa Budjana
Dirty Loops
Dira
Dreikids
Emma-Jean Thackray
Endah N Rhesa
Eros Tjokro
Faris RM ft. Oslo Ibrahim & Faye Risakotta
Fatin Winaya Elma
Fiersa Besari
Gabe Bondoc
Gangga
Gilad Hekselman
G-Pluck
Hablot Brown
Humania
IDGITAF
Jakob Ogawa
Jarrod Lawson
Jaz
Jeff Lorber Fusion Trio with Nate Phillips and Joel Taylor
Johnny Stimson
Juicy Lucy
Kahitna
Kenny Gabriel – The Playground Live Session
Keyon Harrold
Kurt Elling “Superblue”
Lindsey Webster
Lalahuta
Lomba Sihir
Mantra Vutura
Marcell
Mikha Angelo
MLD SPOT Collaboration with Nonaria, Dua Empat, Vira Talisa, Ify Alysa
MLD JAZZ PROJECT in collaboration with Kaleb J, Basboi, Budi Doremi
Monita Tahalea
Mononeon
Nadin Amizah
Nicola Conte Spiritual Galaxy
Oslo Ibrahim
RAN
Rendy Pandugo
Reza Artamevia Rhythm & Groove All-Stars
Rizky Febian
Romantic Echoes
Ron King Big Band
Samm Henshaw
Scherrie & Susaye Formerly of the Supremes
Sivia
Soulfood
Susu
Teddy Adhitya
The Bad Plus
The Bakuucakar
The Good people
The Soulful
Tohpati
Vina Panduwinata
Yefta Dan Teman Tidur
Yura Yunita