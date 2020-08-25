The Weeknd addresses misogynistic past lyrics, and says he “wants to write a whole album for a female artist”

The Weeknd has addressed some of his past lyrics which have been perceived as being misogynistic, while revealing that he plans to write a full album for a female artist.

The Canadian star, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, was taking part in a lengthy conversation with Esquire when the interviewer referenced the line “I just fucked two bitches ‘fore I saw you” from his 2015 single ‘The Hills’.

Asked whether such language is a true reflection of himself, Tesfaye said that “it’s definitely a character” delivering the lyrics. “When you hear some of the drastic stuff, you can tell,” he explained. “I mean, that’s why it’s tricky, because it is me singing the words; it is my writing.”

He added: “It’s like you want people to feel a certain way. You want them to feel angry. You want them to feel sad. You want them to feel. It’s never, like, my intent to offend anybody.

“I’m a writer. Sometimes I write a song and it’s not in my head. I’m writing it for someone else, but then I end up singing it.

“I want to write a whole album for a female artist. I have a whole vision of The Weeknd. But I guess it’s like… it’s the same reason why I want to write for someone else?”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd is set to release a joint single with Calvin Harris called ‘Over Now’. The collaboration was first teased via Tesfaye’s Instagram account on Thursday (August 20), and will arrive this Friday (August 28).