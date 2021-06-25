The Vaccines announce fifth album ‘Back In Love City’ and share title track

The Vaccines have announced details of their new album ‘Back In Love City’ as well as sharing the title track.

Set for release on September 10, the fifth album from the London band was recorded at Sonic Ranch in El Paso, Texas and produced by Daniel Ledinsky – known for his past work with Tove Lo, Rihanna and TV On The Radio.

Frontman Justin Young said the record is inspired by his experiences of a house swap in Los Angeles as well as Ridley Scott’s futuristic interpretation of the same city in Blade Runner.

“In some obvious ways we’re more connected than ever,” Young explained.

“But we’re also more polarised than we’ve been for 100 years and the world is getting colder. What if there was a place where love and other emotions had run dry – but you could go to Love City to get them?”

The album was finished early in 2020 and mixed by Andrew Maury (Lizzo, Post Malone) with additional production from Fryars (Pharrell Williams, Mark Ronson).

You can check out the tracklisting in full below.

01. ‘Back In Love City’

02. ‘Alone Star’

03. ‘Headphones Baby’

04. ‘Wanderlust’

05. ‘Paranormal Romance’

06. ‘El Paso’

07. ‘Jump Off The Top’

08. ‘XCT’

09. ‘Bandit’

10. ‘Peoples Republic Of Desire’

11. ‘Savage’

12. ‘Heart Land’

13. ‘Pink Water Pistols’

here we go. V pleased to announce BACK IN LOVE CITY, our fifth child is coming 10th september 💊💊 pre-order it here: https://t.co/anHpmVIz2V pic.twitter.com/si3VGSixhf — The Vaccines (@thevaccines) June 25, 2021

NME also caught up with Young recently, who said the record is The Vaccines’ best album to date.

“I genuinely do [think we’ve beaten debut ‘What Did You Expect..?’ with this album],” he added.

“But that’s not really for me to decide – I suppose you have to give it to the hearts and minds of the people that care and hope enough of them agree.”

Describing the recording process, he added: “It was such an inspiring and exciting environment to make music, but also because everyone was so excited about being there. It was like pure living the dream – jumping on the back of a pickup truck every morning to go and eat tacos for breakfast these amazing Mexican women had cooked for us and then back to the studio for a 15-hour day in the middle of a pecan farm on the border with Mexico.”