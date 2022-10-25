The Vamps to play Manila, Bangkok, Singapore and more in Asian leg of ‘Greatest Hits’ world tour

Pop band The Vamps have added several stops in Asia to their ‘Greatest Hits’ world tour.

In an announcement today (October 25), the band shared an updated poster of the world tour that reveals new show dates set for early 2023. It includes an Asia leg in the first half of February, with tour stops in Japan, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and the Philippines. “It’s been a while since we’ve been back to see some of you and it’s going to be a blast,” they wrote.

We are so excited to announce we will be bringing our 10 Year Anniversary Greatest Hits tour to Aus, Asia and Europe next year. It's been a while since we've been back to see some of you and it's going to be a blast. Tickets available across the next few weeks, we can't wait ❤️🌏 pic.twitter.com/p37NWBMUkQ — The Vamps (@TheVampsband) October 25, 2022

Tickets will become available over the next few weeks, per the band. The UK quartet also said that they “hope to be able to announce more dates soon”.

The four-piece boyband will be completing the tour’s 2022 schedule performing around Europe from late November to early December. After taking a break in January, the concert tour will continue in February with stops in Australia and Asia followed by more shows in Europe for the whole month of March.

Earlier this month, The Vamps dropped the album ‘10 Years Of The Vamps’ featuring new singles like ‘Wild Heart’ and ‘She Was The One’ as well as the previously released single ‘Wake Up’ and the demo version of ‘Part Of Me’.

The dates for the Asia leg of The Vamps’ ‘Greatest Hits’ tour are:

FEBRUARY

Monday 6 – Zepp Divercity, Tokyo, Japan

Tuesday 7 – Namba Hatch, Osaka, Japan

Friday 10 – Samyan Mitrtown Hall, Bangkok, Thailand

Sunday 12 – Mediacorp Theatre, Singapore, Singapore

Wednesday 15 – Yes24 Live Hall, Seoul, South Korea

Friday 17 – SM Mall Of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines