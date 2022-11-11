The Vamps announce ticketing details for six Asia concerts for ‘Greatest Hits’ world tour

The Vamps have revealed the ticketing details for their six concerts in Asia set to take place in February next year.

The British pop band will kick off the Asia leg of their ‘Greatest Hits’ world tour on February 6 at the Zepp DiverCity concert hall in Tokyo, Japan before heading to Osaka’s Namba Hatch for a concert on February 7. They then travel to Samyan Mitrtown Hall in Bangkok, Thailand on February 10, continuing on to the Mediacorp Theatre in Singapore on February 12 for a showcase in the Lion City.

The final two stops on the Asia leg of their tour will see The Vamps performing at the YES24 Live Hall in Seoul, Korea on February 15 before ending the run at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, the Philippines on February 17.

Tickets for Tokyo and Osaka showcases go on sale this December 10 at JPY9,500 per ticket. A VIP package is available for an additional JPY10,000 offering early entry, access to the pre-show soundcheck, a tour VIP laminate as well as a Q&A session with the band – though questions will have to be submitted in advance.

Tickets for the Bangkok concert are now available at prices ranging from THB2,000 to THB2,800, with each buyer limited to six tickets each. Get your tickets here.

Tickets for the Singapore concert are set to go on sale this November 15 at SGD138 and SGD168, not inclusive of booking fee. Tickets can be purchased via LiveNation or at all Singpost outlets.

Tickets for the Seoul showcase are now available via YES24 at KRW99,000 for both standing and reserved seating. Tickets will be shipped to buyers from January 16 onwards. Tickets for The Vamps’ Manila concert are now available via LiveNation starting at PHP3,000, going up to PHP6,250 for standing floor tickets. A VIP package is also available at an additional PHP4,000 offering the same benefits as the Japan showcases.

The dates for the Asia leg of The Vamps’ ‘Greatest Hits’ tour are:

FEBRUARY

Monday 6 – Zepp Divercity, Tokyo, Japan

Tuesday 7 – Namba Hatch, Osaka, Japan

Friday 10 – Samyan Mitrtown Hall, Bangkok, Thailand

Sunday 12 – Mediacorp Theatre, Singapore, Singapore

Wednesday 15 – Yes24 Live Hall, Seoul, South Korea

Friday 17 – SM Mall Of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines