The Walters announce debut Singapore concert this August

American indie band The Walters have announced their first-ever concert in Singapore.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

Singaporean concert promoter Symmetry Entertainment took to social media yesterday (July 27) to announce it. The Walters are scheduled to perform on August 30 at the *SCAPE The Ground Theatre, three days after their stop at Jakarta’s The Sounds Project festival.

Advertisement

The upcoming concert marks the very first time the American quintet will perform in the country. Tickets are priced at SGD75 for standard sales, and SGD85 at doors on the day itself. They are available for purchase from July 28 at 10AM local time here.

The Walters said of their upcoming debut in Singapore via an Instagram post: “We’re super duper pumped to announce our first ever show in Singapore!”

In May, they released a six-track EP titled ‘Try Again’ which features a re-release of their viral track ‘I Love You So’. “We made this song in a tiny bedroom in 2014.. It’s now 2022 and ‘I Love You So’ is being played on radio stations all over the country and continues to spread throughout the world,” the band wrote on Instagram, as the track reached 500 million streams on Spotify.

“It’s easy to get sucked into the cycle of wanting immediate results in today’s world but most music needs time to be fully appreciated.”

The Walters’ concert in Singapore is the most recent announcement of another international act performing in the city-state this year. Other shows in Singapore this year include Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Alan Walker as well as a mega-lineup for the return of Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.