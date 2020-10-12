The Wanted’s Tom Parker diagnosed with inoperable brain tumour

The Wanted‘s Tom Parker has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour, he has confirmed.

Parker announced the sad news in a message to his fans this morning (October 12).

In a joint statement alongside his wife, the actress Kelsey Hardwick, Parker wrote on Instagram: “Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why.

“There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a brain tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment.

“We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.”

The couple added: “We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way.

“We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.

“It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.”

The singer’s tumour is a grade four glioblastoma, and he is already undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy in a bid to prolong his life.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Parker explained how he underwent tests after suffering unexplained seizures, with doctors confirming the diagnosis while he was on a family break in Norwich six weeks ago.

Describing the moment of his diagnosis, Parker recalled: “They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, ‘It’s a brain tumour.’ All I could think was, ‘Fucking hell!’ I was in shock. It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said its terminal.

“It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it.”

The Wanted formed in 2009 and went on to become one of the UK’s most popular boybands, securing a string of number one hits and selling over 600,000 albums and two million singles.