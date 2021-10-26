The War On Drugs share ‘Change’, the final preview of their new album

The War On Drugs have shared a final preview of their imminent new album ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ – listen to ‘Change’ below.

The band’s new record comes out on Friday (October 29) via Atlantic, and has previously been teased by its title track, which followed on from the LP’s first single ‘Living Proof’, while the band have also been sharing snippets of other tracks.

Listen to the new song, which sees vocalist and bandleader Adam Granduciel navigating the difficulties of changing as a person, below:

In a new interview with NME ahead of the release of the new album, Granduciel discussed the idea of growth and acceptance.

He said: “I think there’s an affirmation almost in understanding you’re not perfect. Nobody is. you understand that you may be flawed, but you also understand what is true and important and at the end of the day only certain things really matter.”

Granduciel also talked about how having his first child affected working on new music. “Watching my son twist knobs, plug stuff in, play synths or harmonica – it made me realise that this was something I was passing down,” he said.

“It reminded me that at any level the music should be filled with wonder. I was filled with that myself trying to get to the heart of a song on this record. When you find it, it excites you and you can’t stop thinking about it.”

The War On Drugs will tour ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ in the UK and Ireland in April 2022 – you can check out their forthcoming live dates below and find tickets here.

April 2022

11 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

12 – The O2, London

14 – 3Arena, Dublin

16 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

18 – Corn Exchange, Edinburgh