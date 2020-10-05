The Wedding Present are set to release a new charity album made up of covers of James Bond themes.

‘Not From Where I’m Standing’, due out on December 4 via the Come Play With Me label, sees current and former members of the band taking on 20 classic Bond themes, all in aid of mental health charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

Speaking of the project, the band’s David Gedge said: “Where do ideas like this come from? Well, I can tell you that this one was born during a soundcheck in New Zealand, in 2013, when the band were playing around with the main melody of the classic Bond theme ‘You Only Live Twice’.

Advertisement

“And then came another idea. Each of the artists on this proposed compilation would be

required to have a physical connection to Cinerama or The Wedding Present. I liked the unifying feel of that. I suppose it appealed to the collector in me. None of the artists I approached asked for payment for their track and so the obvious thing to do was to make this a benefit album.

See the artwork and tracklisting for ‘Not From Where I’m Standing’ below, and pre-order the album here.

SIDE A

1. James Bond Theme – The Sleazoids

2. You Only Live Twice – The Wedding Present

3. Goldfinger – Simone White

4. Goldeneye – Follow The Moths

5. The Man With The Golden Gun – Jetstream Pony



SIDE B

1. Live And Let Die – The Donalds

2. The World Is Not Enough – Maria Scaroni

3. Diamonds Are Forever – Cinerama

4. Tomorrow Never Dies – Danielle Wadey & Charles Layton

5. All Time High – Minitel



SIDE C

1. Nobody Does It Better – Samuel Beer-Pearce

2. For Your Eyes Only – Klee

3. Thunderball – The Legendary Len Liggins

4. Mr Kiss Kiss Bang Bang – Sleeper featuring David Lewis Gedge

5. From Russia With Love – Graeme Ramsay



SIDE D

1. View To A Kill – Terry de Castro

2. Die Another Day – The Ukrainians

3. Skyfall – Such Small Hands

4. On Her Majesty’s Secret Service – Shaun Charman

5. We Have All The Time In The World – David Lewis Gedge

CALM CEO Simon Gunning said of the project: “I’ve loved The Wedding Present since I was a teenager. I once saw David Gedge doing some photocopying in an office, but couldn’t pluck up the courage to speak to him. I have jumped up and down to ‘My Favourite Dress’ in fields across the country and the tension of ‘Brassneck’ and ‘Dalliance’ gets me all sweaty.

Advertisement

“I, and CALM can’t thank the band enough for this album. Suicide is on the increase – it’s

the single biggest killer of young men and the cause of death for 18 people each and

every day in the UK. CALM is leading a movement against suicide through campaigning

and through our free to call helpline and it’s support like this that means our message can

reach more people than ever.”

The latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, was delayed again last week amid continued uncertainty around the coronavirus crisis. It will now hit cinemas worldwide on April 2, 2021.