The Weeknd says he is done with features “unless Daft Punk ever get back together”

The Weeknd has revealed that he will no longer entertain the idea of features in his music career after he dropped a new song titled ‘Another One Of Me’.

While performing at the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland earlier this week (August 9), the singer told fans he will not be doing anymore songs featuring other artists. “I just wanna say, this, this is gonna be the last feature I ever do, ever in my career, so I wanna perform it for you guys tonight,” he told the crowd.

It is currently unclear who the track features and when it will be released.

Two days later (August 11), The Weeknd took to Twitter to share a clip of the ‘Another One Of Me’ performance, adding that it will be his final feature “unless [Daft Punk] ever get back together”.

Watch a clip of the performance below.

the final feature… unless daft punk ever get back together pic.twitter.com/shpRFz7nnt — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) August 11, 2023

The Weeknd teamed up with Daft Punk on his 2016 ‘Starboy’ album, collaborating with them on the title track and ‘I Feel It Coming’. He performed with the French duo at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Daft Punk announced their split in February 2021, with Thomas Bangalter – one half of the duo – recently revealing that he was “relieved” over the way that the band ended.

Reviewing The Weeknd’s recent tour stop in Manchester, NME wrote: “The Weeknd’s knack for dominating the charts with hit-after-hit-after-hit means that there might’ve been some debate over which track should end his main set tonight, but ‘Blinding Lights’, off 2020’s ‘After Hours’, is the obvious choice: a stadium-uniting force that prompts the kind of mass singalong you’d probably be able to hear over at Old Trafford on the other side of Manchester.”

Elsewhere, The Weeknd has confirmed that he’s currently “finishing” up his new album. The singer, who recently announced his plan to retire the moniker and record under his birth name Abel Tesfaye, has long teased a trilogy of albums that has so far featured the LPs ‘After Hours’ and ‘Dawn FM’.

“I’m finishing the third part of this saga, of this trilogy,” he revealed. “The name of it will come out soon, but it’s not called what some fans think it’s called… what they think it’s called is actually a song on the album, but that’s not what the actual album is called. So I’m just gonna say that.”