The Weeknd auctioning off limited-edition ‘Out Of Time’ saw blade vinyl records

The Weeknd has teamed up with American art collective MSCHF for a limited-edition run of his ‘Dawn FM’ single ‘Out Of Time’, pressed on a playable saw blade vinyl record.

Only 25 copies will be made. Weeknd fans who are keen to get their hands on a copy will need to be quick – they’re being auctioned off here, with the auction set to end today (April 8) at 1pm ET/6pm BST.

The auction website clarifies that the record ships with an adaptor for use on a regular turntable, and advises prospective buyers that it “is not rated or intended for use as a functional saw blade”.

Watch a promotional video for the record below:

It’s not MSCHF’s first collaboration with a musician. In March last year, the collective controversially partnered with Lil Nas X to release a pair of modified Nike Air Max 97s dubbed Satan Shoes, as a tie-in with the rapper’s track ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’.

Featuring a bronze pentagram, inverted cross and allegedly a drop of actual human blood in the sole, the limited edition of 666 sold out within the first minute they were listed for sale.

In response, Nike announced they were filing a trademark lawsuit against MSCHF, claiming that Nike had “suffered harm to its goodwill, including among consumers who believe that Nike is endorsing satanism”. A settlement was reached in April that included a product recall.

Earlier this week, The Weeknd shared a video for ‘Out Of Time’ featuring Squid Jame‘s Jung Ho-yeon along with Jim Carrey, whose narration features on the song along with two others from ‘Dawn FM’.

It was also recently announced that The Weeknd will headline both closing nights of this year’s Coachella Festival alongside Swedish House Mafia as part of a joint performance together. The two acts replace previous headline act Kanye West, who withdrew from the festival line-up less than two weeks before it was scheduled to take place.

The Weeknd is due to embark on the North American leg of his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ headline tour this July, with Doja Cat featuring as special guest on many of the dates. See the full schedule and find any remaining tickets here.

According to a press release at the time of the tour’s announcement, the North American dates mark the first leg of a planned world tour that is also set to include stops in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.