The Weeknd reacts to Taylor Swift becoming only other artist with 100million Spotify listeners

The Weeknd has reacted to the news that Taylor Swift is now the only other music artist with 100million Spotify listeners.

After it was announced that Swift had reached the prestigious milestone last week, an achievement previously only held by The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – he shared a message of congratulations for the singer.

Resharing a news post to his Instagram Story, The Weeknd left a fingers crossed emoji, seemingly in a show of support indicating their shared good fortune and friendship (via Billboard).

Advertisement

The news post also featured a 2015 photo of the singer hugging The Weeknd onstage at her ‘1989‘ world tour, where she brought him out as a surprise guest to perform his song ‘Can’t Feel My Face’.

Queen behavior 👑 On August 29th, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners. pic.twitter.com/p7smvexszE — Spotify (@Spotify) August 29, 2023

Swift, who became the first female artist to reach the milestone, still currently sits behind The Weeknd, who has the most monthly listeners on the streaming service with more than 110million.

Announcing Swift’s achievement, Spotify wrote on social media: “Queen behavior. On August 29th, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners.”

Swift is set to release ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ as the latest re-recorded album on October 27, 2023, which is the ninth anniversary of the original 2014 LP. Since its announcement, streams of the original album have seen a huge spike.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd broke another record last month for highest attendance at Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement

The news was first highlighted by Live Nation UK, who announced that the multi-Grammy-winning artist had “broke Wembley Stadium’s record for sales with their traditional concert set up”. The date was held as part of his ongoing ‘After Hours ‘Til Dawn’ Tour.

Just last month, the artist broke another record for the highest attendance rate during his two-night run at London Stadium, which brought in a combined number of 160,000 fans.

The Weeknd recently fuelled rumours that a new album release could be imminent after sharing studio photos with Metro Boomin and Mike Dean.