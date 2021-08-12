The Weeknd reveals the artists who have inspired his next album

The Weeknd has revealed the artists who have inspired his next album.

During the latest edition of his Apple Music 1 radio show, Memento Mori, The Weeknd played “a mix of music that showcases tracks inspiring the new Dawn era” – a reference to his next album.

On the show, the musician played Britney Spears’ ‘Everytime’ and ‘Toxic’ from her 2003 album, ‘In The Zone’.

Songs by the likes of Nas (‘Star Wars’ and ‘Thief’s Theme’), Swedish House Mafia, Kid Cudi, Kanye West and Tyler, the Creator also featured during the show.

On the same episode The Weeknd also announced that he’s nearly finished with his album project, which will be the follow up to ‘After Hours’.

“Album is pretty much done,” the musician said. “Just doing some final tweaks, some mixing notes, additional vocals.”

At the Billboard Music Awards back in May, he announced that “the dawn is coming” in reference to a possible new musical era.

“I just want to say the ‘After Hours’ are done and the dawn is coming,” he said during his acceptance speech, after winning the Top Hot 100 song award for ‘Blinding Lights.’

The Weeknd also recently shared an extended version of his latest single ‘Take My Breath’. Released last Friday (August 6), ‘Take My Breath’ is the first preview of the Toronto artist’s new music.

Speaking to GQ recently, The Weeknd said that his forthcoming new LP is “the album I’ve always wanted to make”.