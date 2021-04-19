The Weeknd teases ‘Save Your Tears’ remix featuring Ariana Grande

The Weeknd seems to be teasing a remix of his song ‘Save Your Tears’ featuring Ariana Grande.

Rumours of a remix to the Canadian singer’s hit single have been floating around for a while, but tonight (April 19) he shared what appears to be a snippet of the song with new vocals from Grande.

The eight-second clip, which hears a set of isolated vocals from the pair, matches the bridge of the song. Grande is tagged in the tweet, all but confirming that she will be appearing on an updated version of the song.

Listen to the snippet below:

‘Save Your Tears’ originally appeared on The Weeknd’s most recent album ‘After Hours’, released back in March 2020.

In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Luke Morgan Britton called ‘After Hours’ “The Weeknd’s strongest record in some time”.

“But still there’s a nagging question of what’s to come,” he added. “Because once you go pop, and then back to your roots, where exactly do you go next? That’s precisely the problem The Weeknd faces with his next effort.”

Last month, The Weeknd teased that his ‘After Hours’ era might not be over quite yet.

The singer-songwriter has had one of his biggest years following the release of his fourth studio album, ‘After Hours’.

Featuring the hits ‘Heartless’, ‘Save Your Tears’, and ‘Blinding Lights’, the latter has become the first song ever to spend an entire year in the Top 10 of the US Hot 100 singles chart.

Despite controversially being snubbed at this year’s Grammy Awards – which he has since said he will now boycott – The Weeknd has hinted that he might have one last surprise for fans before he concludes his ‘After Hours’ era.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has announced plans to donate $1million (£723k) to help hunger relief efforts in Ethiopia as conflict continues in the country.