The Weeknd teases that his ‘After Hours’ era might not be over yet

The Weeknd has teased that his ‘After Hours’ era might not be over quite yet.

The Canadian singer-songwriter (real name Abel Tesfaye) has had one of his biggest years following the release of his fourth studio album, ‘After Hours’.

Featuring the hits ‘Heartless’, ‘Save Your Tears’, and ‘Blinding Lights’, the latter has become the first song ever to spend an entire year in the Top 10 of the US Hot 100 singles chart.

Advertisement

Despite controversially being snubbed at this year’s Grammy Awards – which he has since said he will now boycott – The Weeknd has hinted that he might have one last surprise for fans before he concludes his ‘After Hours’ era.

Taking to Twitter on Friday (March 26), he wrote: “p.s. this chapter isn’t quite done yet …” He followed it up with a second tweet that said: “still tying some loose ends.”

p.s. this chapter isn’t quite done yet … — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 27, 2021

still tying some loose ends. — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 27, 2021

The Weeknd’s tweets came after he marked the era by sharing a fan-made collage of pics associated with the album on his Instagram page. He captioned it simply: “an era.”

While it seemed like he was planning on moving on from the era, his latest tweets suggest there’s more in store before he officially says goodbye to it.

Advertisement

In September, The Weeknd teased the possibility that he might release another project before the end of the coronavirus lockdown. “I might have another album ready to go by the time this quarantine is over,” he told Rolling Stone.

Last week, The Weeknd also teased a new song which he claims is “coming soon”.

It is unclear at this stage whether the song is called ‘Living In NFT Space’ or whether it will be released as an NFT from his description in a tweet.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd‘s ‘House Of Balloons’ mixtape has arrived on streaming services in its original form for the first time.