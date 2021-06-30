The Weeknd to co-write and star in new series with ‘Euphoria’ creator

The Weeknd is currently developing a new HBO series alongside Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

As Variety reports, the series, currently titled The Idol, follows a female pop singer who enters into a romantic relationship with an LA club owner who also leads a secret cult.

The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – is developing the series as its co-writer and executive producer, along with Levinson and Reza Fahim, with all three credited as creators. Joseph Epstein and Mary Laws have also been announced as co-writers and executive producers. In addition to writing and producing, Tesfaye will act in the series.

The Idol follows on from Tesfaye’s previous screenwriting venture during which he co-wrote and starred in an episode of American Dad.

The Weeknd’s last studio album was 2020’s ‘After Hours’. NME gave the album four stars upon its release, writing that Tesfaye’s “most all-encompassing record to date is also an existential quandary”.

Since releasing the album, Tesfaye has signalled the end of his ‘After Hours’ era and hinted at new music. After unveiling his greatest hits compilation, ‘The Highlights’, in February, the artist has collaborated with Ariana Grande for a remix of ‘Save Your Tears’ and Doja Cat for her ‘Planet Her’ track ‘You Right’.