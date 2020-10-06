The White Stripes announce first official ‘Greatest Hits’ album

The White Stripes have announced a new ‘Greatest Hits’ compilation — check out a never-before-seen live performance of ‘Ball And Biscuit’ below.

The garage-rock duo – comprised of Jack and Meg White – confirmed their break-up back in 2011, having released their sixth and final record ‘Icky Thump’ in 2007.

Today (October 6), Jack White‘s Third Man Records have detailed “the first-ever official anthology of recordings from Jack and Meg White” which will be released via the label on December 4.

Fans will be able to hear the 26-song collection on CD, double LP and streaming services. A limited edition red and white-splattered coloured vinyl will also be available as part of Third Man’s Vault Package #46 – subscribe here by October 31.

To mark the announcement, The White Stripes have dug into their archives to upload a classic live outing of ‘Ball And Biscuit’ to their official YouTube channel.

It was filmed on camcorders at Shibuya-AX in Tokyo, Japan on October 22, 2003, and you can see it below.

“We get that the idea of ‘Greatest Hits’ may seem irrelevant in the era of streaming, but we also wholeheartedly believe that great bands deserve a ‘Greatest Hits’,” a statement reads.

“The White Stripes are a great band with great fans and it feels like a greatest hits compilation from them is not only appropriate but absolutely necessary.”

A full tracklist has not yet been revealed. You can find more information and pre-order The White Stripes’ ‘Greatest Hits’ album here.

Since the band’s break-up, Jack White has released three solo records – ‘Blunderbuss’ (2012), ‘Lazaretto’ (2014) and ‘Boarding House Reach’ (2018) – as well as continuing his work with The Dead Weather and The Raconteurs.

Earlier this year, The White Stripes posted some rare footage from their debut TV performance, which came as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations for their second album, ‘De Stijl’.