Watch The White Stripes’ animated new video for ‘Apple Blossom’

The White Stripes have shared a new animated video for their song ‘Apple Blossom’ — check out the clip below.

The track features on the duo’s forthcoming ‘Greatest Hits’ album, which is set for release digitally worldwide on December 4. The vinyl (2xLP 150-gram black vinyl) and CD editions will be released in the UK and the rest of the world on February 12, 2021, but the two formats will arrive in the US on December 4.

A new animated video for ‘Apple Blossom’, which originally featured on The White Stripes’ 2000 album ‘De Stijl’, has been released today (November 13).

Directed by Wartella and produced by Dream Factory Animation, you can watch the clip for ‘Apple Blossom’ below.

The White Stripes have also confirmed the tracklist for their ‘Greatest Hits’ album, which will feature such songs as ‘Fell In Love With A Girl’, ‘The Hardest Button To Button’ and ‘Hotel Yorba’.

You can see the full tracklist and the standard album cover for ‘The White Stripes Greatest Hits’ below.

1. Let’s Shake Hands

2. The Big Three Killed My Baby

3. Fell In Love With A Girl

4. Hello Operator

5. I’m Slowly Turning Into You

6. The Hardest Button To Button

7. The Nurse

8. Screwdriver

9. Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground

10. Death Letter

11. We’re Going To Be Friends

12. The Denial Twist

13. I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself

14. Astro

15. Conquest

16. Jolene

17. Hotel Yorba

18. Apple Blossom

19. Blue Orchid

20. Ball And Biscuit

21. I Fought Piranhas

22. I Think I Smell A Rat

23. Icky Thump

24. My Doorbell

25. You’re Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)

26. Seven Nation Army

Last month, Jack White reworked The White Stripes’ ‘Ball And Biscuit’ during a performance medley on Saturday Night Live.