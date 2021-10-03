The White Stripes to release ‘Live At The Detroit Institute Of Arts’ album

Third Man Records has announced the release of a live White Stripes album recorded at Detroit’s Institute of Arts.

The Jack White-owned label’s 50th vault package documents the band’s performance in the museum’s Diego Rivera Court on November 2, 2001.

“That was the best thing we’ve ever done. It was also the worst thing we’ve ever done,” the band – comprising Jack and Meg White – said in a statement.

Besides being a defining moment in the band’s global ascendancy, the famed concert is noteworthy for breaking the Detroit Institute’s all-time single-day attendance record, as per the Third Man Records website.

The White stripes played 33 tracks over two sets, including 14 covers of songs by Blind Willie McTell, Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop, MC5, Robert Johnson, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton and others. You can see official footage from the gig below.

The vault packages include a red and white 2-LP set featuring soundboard audio, a pro-shot DVD of the complete show, previously unseen images, and a custom gatefold jacket. You can see the full tracklisting below.

The White Stripes – ‘Live At The Detroit Institute Of Arts’

1. ‘Little Room’

2. ‘The Big Three Killed My Baby’

3. ‘Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground’

4. ‘Hotel Yorba’

5. ‘Lord, Send Me An Angel’ (Blind Willie McTell cover)

6. ‘Astro’

7. ‘Jack The Ripper’ (Screaming Lord Sutch cover)

8. ‘Death Letter’ (Son House cover)

9. ‘One More Cup Of Coffee’ (Bob Dylan cover)

10. ‘I’m Bored’ (Iggy Pop cover)

11. ‘Omologato’ (The Gories cover)

12. ‘Looking At You’ (MC5 cover)

13. ‘We’re Going To Be Friends’

14. ‘Baby Blue’ (Gene Vincent cover)

15. ‘Cannon / Grinnin’ In Your Face’ (Son House cover)

16. ‘Boll Weevil’ (traditional)

17. ‘Let’s Shake Hands’

18. ‘When I Hear My Name’

19. ‘Jolene’ (Dolly Parton cover)

20. ‘You’re Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)’

21. ‘Hello Operator’

22. ‘Stop Breaking Down’ (Robert Johnson cover)

23. ‘Apple Blossom’

24. ‘Fell In Love With A Girl’

25. ‘I Fought Pirhanas’

26. ‘Let’s Build A Home’

27. ‘Goin’ Back To Memphis’ (Henry and June cover)

28. ‘Do’

29. ‘Rated X’ (Loretta Lynn cover)

30. ‘Expecting’

31. ‘I’m Finding It Harder To Be A Gentleman’

32. ‘Your Southern Can Is Mine’ (Blind Willie McTell cover)

33. ‘Screwdriver’

Fans can get the album by signing up to subscribe to the Third Man Records vault package, available until midnight on October 31.

Meanwhile, Jack White played a surprise set on a London rooftop last weekend (September 25) to celebrate the grand opening of his new Third Man Records store. Check out photos and footage here.