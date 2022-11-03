The Wombats announce 15th anniversary reissue of ‘A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation’

The Wombats have announced a special reissue of their debut album ‘A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation’ to mark its 15th anniversary.

Originally released on November 5, 2007, the album featured such songs as ‘Moving To New York’, ‘Kill The Director’ and ‘Let’s Dance To Joy Division’.

The Wombats’ “unique” reissue of ‘A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation’ will first be released in a digital format at 6pm on Tuesday (November 8), before a special edition pink vinyl will follow on April 28, 2023. Pre-order is available here.

The pink vinyl will also come with two prints of the original single artwork for ‘Moving To New York’ and ‘Let’s Dance To Joy Division’.

The digital pressing will be limited to just 250 editions, and is the product of a new partnership between Warner Records UK and Serenade, “the home of eco-friendly digital pressings”.

“Fans will have verifiable ownership of each digital pressing, containing the original track listing plus five bonus tracks, a new alternative 15th anniversary edition artwork designed by original artists Doug Kerr and Jonathan Greenbank, exclusive voice notes from frontman Matthew ‘Murph’ Murphy and drummer Dan Haggis, plus their name etched into the history of the record as a first owner,” a press release explains.

Wombats fans can sign up for more information about the digital release here.

You can see the tracklist for the digital pressing of ‘A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation’ below.

‘Tales of Girls, Boys & Marsupials’ ‘Kill the Director’ ‘Moving to New York’ ‘Lost in the Post’ ‘Party in a Forest (Where’s Laura?)’ ‘School Uniforms’ ‘Here Comes the Anxiety’ ‘Let’s Dance to Joy Division’ ‘Backfire at the Disco’ ‘Little Miss Pipedream’ ‘Dr. Suzanne Mattox PhD’ ‘Patricia the Stripper’ ‘My First Wedding’

Bonus tracks:

‘Derail and Crash’ ‘Ostrich Song’ ‘Happily Screwed’ ‘Summer Hit’ ‘Caravan in Wales’

The Wombats will also release a brand new EP, ‘Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This’, on November 18.