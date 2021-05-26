Listen to The Wombats’s smooth new single ‘Method To The Madness’

The Wombats have shared a new track called ‘Method To The Madness’ – listen below.

The R&B-infused song marks the Liverpool band’s first material since their fourth album ‘Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life’, which came out back in 2018.

According to frontman Matthew ‘Murph’ Murphy, the new single “is about trying to find patterns within chaos and ultimately giving up, and letting go”.

Advertisement

“Some of the lyrics are lifted from my own honeymoon experience – walking around European cities, being amongst tourists whilst simultaneously being one myself, and generally blagging it with last-minute hotel bookings,” he explained.

“Feeling excitement but still being fully aware that nothing much has changed.”

Offering up a more introspective side to his songwriting, Murph sings over a drum machine beat and sultry piano chords: “There must be some method to the madness/ Method to the madness/ Still I don’t want to know/ Just one more smile and then I’ll go/ There must be some method to the madness“.

According to a press release, The Wombats have been working remotely on “some of the most captivating, inventive and forward-thinking music of their career” throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

While details of a potential new album are yet to emerge, fans are promised that ‘Method To The Madness’ “is only the start of what’s to come” from the band.

Meanwhile, The Wombats are scheduled to perform at this summer’s Reading & Leeds festivals and Neighbourhood Weekender 2021.

Matthew ‘Murph’ Murphy launched a solo project under the moniker Love Fame Tragedy last year, releasing his debut album ‘Wherever I Go, I Want To Leave’. In a four-star review, NME hailed the collection as “arguably the definitive 2020 album”.