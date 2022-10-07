The Wombats release new single ‘I Think My Mind Has Made Its Mind Up’

The Wombats have released another taste of their forthcoming EP ‘Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This?’ by way of a new single ‘I Think My Mind Has Made Its Mind Up’.

Breaking open with a thrashing guitar melody, ‘I Think My Mind Has Made Its Mind Up’ boasts some airy yet pensive vocal runs, with The Womabts’ frontman Matthew ‘Murph’ Murphy saying of the song in a press release: “It’s a glitchy ode to the ’90s, innocence and escapism.”

Take a listen below:

Their forthcoming EP ‘Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This?’ – the follow-up to January’s ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’ – is due for release on November 18.

Announcing the release back in August, the band shared its title track alongside a breezy visualiser.

Preceded by singles ‘Method To The Madness’, ‘If You Ever Leave, I’m Coming With You’, ‘Ready For The High’ and ‘Everything I Love Is Going To Die’, The Wombats’ fifth studio offering landed back in January.

A four-star review saw NME‘s Mark Beaumont remark: “Anyone surprised at the trio’s continued success clearly hasn’t been listening. Pop ambition, indie ideals and sonic experimentation: it’s all here.”

With that release, The Wombats then scored their first UK Number One album.