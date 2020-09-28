Apple have confirmed full details of their new documentary feature film about Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry will come to cinemas and the Apple TV+ streaming service next February.

The forthcoming documentary, which has been teased by Eilish for nearly a year, is directed by R.J. Cutler and produced in collaboration with Eilish’s label, Interscope Records.

A short trailer for the film was released today (September 28), which announces its title and release date, finishing with archival footage of Eilish as a child sat at a piano – watch that trailer below.

The documentary film about Billie Eilish, titled “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” and directed by RJ Cutler, will be released in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February 2021. pic.twitter.com/eSMzYE7Jhz — billie eilish (@billieeilish) September 28, 2020

Back in January, Eilish said she was “terrified” at the prospect of the upcoming documentary.

“I’ve seen no part of it,” she said in an interview ahead of her performance as part of iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO concert. “I’m terrified. I’m freaked out. They’ve been filming since like July of 2018 … Who has that much footage of them that they’ve never seen? I’m terrified.”

Billie Eilish recently joined a host of artists urging their fans to vote during the upcoming 2020 General Election in the US, which sees President Donald Trump going up against Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

To mark National Voter Registration Day last week (September 22), Eilish participated in a video for WhenWeAllVote, in which she called on her fans to “get registered now” and not “waste any more time”.

Eilish also recently called out her peers for “partying” during the coronavirus pandemic. “Funny how I haven’t hugged my best friends in six months and y’all are out here partying,” she said on an Instagram Story.