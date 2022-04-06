The xx’s Oliver Sim shares new Jamie xx-produced single ‘Fruit’

The xx’s Oliver Sim has today (April 6) shared a new Jamie-xx produced single – listen to ‘Fruit’ below.

The track, which is described as “a joyful celebration of queer identity and self-acceptance penned to his younger self” comes with a video directed by Yann Gonzalez.

Sim shared his first debut solo single from the album, ‘Romance With A Memory’ last month (March 10).

Speaking about the new track and video, Sim said: “My new song produced by Jamie xx. Music video directed by one of my absolute favourite directors: the sexy, hilarious, scary and soulful Yann Gonzalez.

“Dig in and I hope you enjoy.”

You can listen to the new track here:

Gonzalez added: “Oliver and I have so much in common: we love pop culture, horror films and we used to be femme kids before turning into proud queer adults.

“So, when he asked me to work on his poignant solo tracks, most of the ideas popped up quite naturally and the ‘Fruit’ video became this magic tale of liberation that the lyrics and the emotionally driven music already implied.

“The song and the TV show here are like a multi-faceted mirror where Oliver and the kid, the live performance with its crew and flirtatious TV host, the 35mm film and the Ikegami video all shine and merge in order to create the same exhilarating feeling of being freed.”

Sim also announced some new intimate live shows this May – his first ever solo shows – with dates in London, Paris, Berlin, New York and Los Angeles.

Speaking about this, Sim added: “In five weeks’ time I will be playing my first ever solo shows in London, Paris, Berlin, New York and L.A. Joined by some very talented new friends. I’ll be playing my extensive back catalogue of two songs and something extra 😉 Come see me.”

Check out the dates below and find ticket information here.

MAY tour dates

10 – Shoreditch Town Hall, London

11 – Gaite Lyrique, Paris

13 – Schwuz, Berlin

15 – Bowery Ballroom, New York

17 – Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever, Los Angeles

The xx’s most recent studio album, ‘I See You’, came out in January 2017. Back in December, the band shared video footage of themselves working together in what appeared to be a rehearsal or recording space.