The xx’s Romy Madley Croft announces debut solo single ‘Lifetime’, coming tomorrow

The xx‘s Romy Madley Croft has announced that her debut solo single will arrive tomorrow.

The track, titled ‘Lifetime’, will receive its debut on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show at 6pm BST, followed by a lyric video at 6.45pm.

The singer and guitarist first revealed that she was working on solo material under the name Romy in April during an Instagram Live session which she had teased would feature new songs and an announcement.

“For the past couple years I’ve been writing a lot of songs for other people, writing a lot of songs for myself,” she explained.

“I ended up with all these songs so I’m going to release a solo album under my name. It’s just going to be under Romy. I’m hopefully going to be releasing it soon. I have loads of songs and I feel excited to try something new.”

As well as performing a track entitled ‘Weightless’, Madley Croft explained that the album is inspired by Ibiza house and trance music.

“I guess one of the main inspirations and things that I love is club classics – Ibiza house, trance music, stuff that you can really dance to but also sing along to. What I realised was a lot of those club classics are big songs as well as just being fun to dance to.”

Meanwhile, the managing director of The xx‘s record label Young Turks has provided an update on the future of the band, and revealed that Madley Croft’s bandmates Jamie xx and Oliver Sim are also working on solo material.