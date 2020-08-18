THELIONCITYBOY unveils new mixtape, ‘Circus Breaker’

Singaporean rapper THELIONCITYBOY has released his latest mixtape, titled ‘Circus Breaker’.

The mixtape’s title is a play on “circuit breaker”, which is the stay-at-home order issued in April by the Singaporean government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last Wednesday (August 12), the rapper took to social media to announce the imminent arrival of the six-track release, scheduled for Friday midnight (August 14).

The mixtape features a host of collaborations, including Indonesia’s A.Nayaka on opening track ‘Vios’ and Thailand’s Dandee on ‘Macam Style’. Those two collaborations were produced by Wolfy. THELIONCITYBOY’s wife Aarika Lee sings on the fifth track, ‘Chasing High’.

‘Circus Breaker (freestyle)’, featuring fellow Singaporean rapper Akeem Jahat and production by Kidmeddling, was the first track to be revealed earlier this month (August 4) with a lyric video.

“It was exciting to put this project together so quickly,” THELIONCITYBOY – real name Kevin Lester – explained in a press release. “Honestly, these last few months have been quite a rollercoaster of emotions, not knowing where 2020 will take us next. I know all I can do is just focus on my art, focus on my family and my journey. I put all that energy into these tracks.”

On the track ‘Home 2020’, THELIONCITYBOY raps about quarantine: “GrabFood biker’s on the way / and I got a first-class ticket in the kitchen for a holiday / I’m James Harden, growing out my beard long / I’m so fly, I’m at home with my wings on.”

Stream the mixtape here:

The release of ‘Circus Breaker’ also marked the rapper’s 36th birthday. On Instagram, he wrote, “Thank you for all the birthday love you sent me today, here’s a gift back to you. Circuit Breaker mixtape out NOW.”

Back in May, the rapper dropped the single ‘Could Be Worse’. A song of gratitude in the midst of his career, THELIONCITYBOY name-drops Singaporean celebrities, from music icon Dick Lee to 987FM DJ Sonia Chew. Watch the lyric video here: