Theophilus London reported missing by family

Theophilus London has been reported missing by his family, with the rapper last having contact with someone in October.

According to the missing person’s report (via the LA Times), London left his Los Angeles home on October 15 and was last seen on Skid Row. The same day, London was in contact with someone via text message but hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

“Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts,” said his representatives in a statement. “On December 27, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts.”

Anyone with information on London’s whereabouts is asked to reach out to London’s cousin Mikhail Noel through his Instagram account or to contact the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit.

London’s cousin Noel took to Instagram to write: “Theo, we will find you. Your family and friends love you. We need you. We want you to be here with us in our presence. We are looking for you to bring you home. Any and all information is appreciated to help us find our loved one, Theo.”

London’s record label Secretly issued a statement on his family’s behalf, who haven’t heard from London since August. “Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” the rapper’s father said. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are, send us some signal. No matter what, we will come get you son.”

His friend Mayah Hatcher took to Instagram to say London’s family had “tried contacting him in various ways through various channels over the months and have hit a wall.”

“Folks who know Theo in any capacity have not heard from him in months, nor has he posted since July 11, which is extremely unusual of him.”

Theophilus London released his debut album ‘Timez Are Weird These Days’ back in 2011 before following it up with ‘Vibes’ in 2014. That record was executively produced by Kanye West, while London’s most recent album was 2020’s ‘Bebey’.