These are Elton John’s favourite Christmas songs of 2023

Elton John has unveiled his favourite festive songs of 2023.

The legendary singer-songwriter shared his selection as part of a Christmas edition of his Rocket Hour show on Apple Music.

The list included his own 1973 festive hit ‘Step Into Christmas’ along with seasonal songs and covers by Elvis, RAYE and Phoebe Bridgers.

Taking to his official Instagram account, ahead of the show he wrote: “It’s the Rocket Hour Christmas Special! This year I have selected an eclectic mix of old and new, ranging festive classics from The Ronettes, Elvis Presley and Greg Lake, to some of my favourite new Christmas songs and covers from contemporary artists including RAYE, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens, as well as some lesser-known deep cuts. Hope some of these make it onto your Christmas playlist these holidays.

“Wishing all my Rocket Hour listeners Happy Holidays and I look forward to bringing you more shows and the latest new music in the New Year!”

Elton John’s top Christmas tracks of 2023 are:

Greg Lake – ‘I Believe In Father Christmas’

Elvis Presley – ‘Santa Bring My Baby Back To Me’

Girl In Red – ‘Two Queens In A King Size Bed’

Phoebe Bridgers – ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Xmas’

Sufjan Stevens – ‘That Was The Worst Christmas Ever!

Raye – ‘O Holy Night’

James Brown – ‘Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto’

Nat King Cole – ‘The Christmas Song

Khruangbin – ‘Christmas Time Is Here’

Eels – ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Cool This Xmas’

The Waitresses – ‘Christmas Wrapping’

Lead Belly – ‘On A Christmas Day’

Sleigh Ride – ‘Spike Jones’

Burl Ives – ‘Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer’

Pretenders – ‘2000 Miles’

The Ronettes – ‘I Saw Mummy Kissing Santa Claus’

Elton John – ‘Step Into Christmas’

It comes after he previously shared his favourite 15 songs of 2023 which included The Last Dinner Party, Gabriels, boygenius, Romy and The Chemical Brothers.

Earlier this year, the pop icon marked the end of his touring with a final headline slot at Glastonbury. In a five-star review of the set, NME‘s Andrew Trendell said: “Sir Elton left everything on the field. It was a Glasto set for the ages from a true all-time great. We’ll never see his kind again. So long, Rocketman – and thank you.”

Elsewhere, it was recently confirmed that John and Paul McCartney are set to appear in the upcoming sequel to This Is Spinal Tap.