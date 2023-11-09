Thirty Seconds to Mars’ Jared Leto climbs Empire State Building to announce 2024 world tour

Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds To Mars has climbed up the Empire State Building to celebrate the announcement of the band’s ‘Seasons’ 2024 world tour.
The ‘Seasons’ tour will see the band travel across the globe performing in Latin America, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. It also marks the band’s first headline tour in over five years.
Today (November 9), Leto accomplished a historic feat as he completed the first ever climb of New York City’s Empire State Building. Speaking about the task in a press release, Leto said: “The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, ‘It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day’.”
Actor and singer Jared Leto got 30 seconds closer to Mars by climbing to the top of the Empire State Building today. (Video below)
He is the first person to ever legally climb to the top of the Empire State building.
Thirty Seconds To Mars will kick off the dates in March 2024 with a string of festival appearances in South America. From there, they will head over to the UK and EU throughout April and May, followed by a summer trek across the US in July and August. They will wrap up the tour in Australia and New Zealand in September.
AFI, Poppy and KennyHoopla have been announced as opening support for the North American Leg of tour. All other support acts for Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and the UK and EU have yet to be announced.
All UK and EU tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 17 at 10am local time. Tickets for the Galicia, Spain show will go on sale on Wednesday, November 8 at 1pm local time. Visit here for tickets.
A pre-sale will be available for the North American dates beginning on Friday, November 10 at 10am local time. Fans can use the password ‘SEASONS’ to access it. General on-sale will commence on Friday, November 17 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets.
A Thirty Seconds to Mars pre-sale for Australia and New Zealand will begin on Monday, November 13 at 10am local time. General sale will begin on Friday, November 17 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets.
VIP packages will also be available for select dates. For more information, check out the official Thirty Seconds To Mars website here.
Thirty Seconds to Mars ‘Seasons’ 2024 World tour dates are:
March
15 – 17 Buenos Aires, Argentina, Lollapalooza
15 – 17 Santiago, Chile, Lollapalooza
21 – 24 Bogotá, Colombia, Estéreo Picnic
22 – 24 Sāo Paulo, Brasil, Lollapalooza
30 Mexico, Monterrey, Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival
April
16 Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro
17 Nottingham, UK, Motorpoint Arena
19 Manchester, UK, AO Arena
20 Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena
22 Cardiff, UK, Utilita Arena
23 London, UK, The O2
25 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
26 Brussels, Belgium, Forest National
27 Hannover, Germany, ZAG Arena
29 Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena
May
1 Stockholm, Sweden, Hovet
2 Oslo, Norway, Spektrum
4 Copenhagen, Denmark, Forum Black Box
9 Krakow, Poland, Tauron Arena
10 Bratislava, Slovakia, O’Nepela Arena
12 Hamburg, Germany, Barclays Arena
13 Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena
15 Prague, Czech Republic, Sportovni Hala Fortuna
16 Budapest, Hungary, MVM Dome
18 Vienna, Austria, Stadthalle
19 Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle
21 Paris, France, Accor Arena
22 Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion
24 Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena
25 Turin, Italy, Pala Alpitour Arena
27 Madrid, Spain, WiZink Center
29 Lisbon, Portugal, Altice Arena
30 May – 1 June Galicia, Spain, O Son do Camiño
July
26 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
27 Ridgefield, WA RV, Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
30 Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre
31 Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August
2 Maryland Heights, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
3 Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater
6 Clarkston, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre
7 Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center
9 Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center
10 Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
12 Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage
14 Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
15 Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion
17 Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
18 Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center
20 Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion
21 Atlanta, GA, Lakewood Amphitheatre
23 West Palm Beach, FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
24 Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
27 Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion
29 Houston, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
30 Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September
1 Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
4 Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre
12 Melbourne, AUS, Rod Laver Arena
14 Sydney, AUS, Qudos Bank Arena
17 Brisbane, AUS, Riverstage
19 Auckland, NZ, Spark Arena
This isn’t the first time that Leto has surprised fans with his climbing skills, back in June the singer and actor surprised passers by in Germany after he was spotted scaling the wall of a hotel without a harness.
In other Thirty Seconds To Mars news, the band released their new album, ‘It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day’, last month (September 15). The LP marked their sixth studio release, and featured singles ‘Seasons’, ‘Get Up Kid’, ‘Stuck’ and ‘Life Is Beautiful’.