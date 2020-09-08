This is what Slipknot would sound like as a pop punk band

A YouTuber has posted what he thinks Slipknot would sound like if they veered into pop punk territory.

The musician, who hosts a channel called SugarpillCovers, wrote a lengthy description in his reimagining of the metal legends’ style and sound, which you can watch below.

Advertisement

“It was 2008, Slipknot had yet to begin work on their follow up to Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses). Corey turned to Clown and said, ‘Yo Joe, this metal shtick sucks. Let’s eat some pizza and think about how we can change our sound.’ Corey then added, ‘Ya know, my parents just don’t understand’. Clown thought about this for awhile, and decided that he too, agreed – his parents didn’t understand either.

“To cut a long story short, they worked on a pop punk album for the better part of 2 years, but eventually shelved it. This is the only remaining song from what was later dubbed as the ‘before I forget (my stuffed crust) sessions.'”

The result is a pretty great reimagining, replete with bright pop punk melodies, palm-muted riffs, turbo-charged drums and growling, guttural vocals.

In related news, earlier this month a TikTok user shared his brilliant country version of Slipknot’s ‘Duality’. Musician ‘@melton.alexander’ suggested what the Iowa legends might sound like if they were from South Carolina – and favoured country music over heavy metal.