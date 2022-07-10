Thom Yorke confirms new Smile music is in the works

Thom Yorke has confirmed that Radiohead side project The Smile have some new music in the works.

The band, which features Yorke, his Radiohead bandmate Johnny Greenwood, and Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, released their debut album, ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’, in May. In a four-star review, NME‘s Andrew Trendell described it as “showcasing a melodic, more energetic and free-flowing iteration of the Yorke-Greenwood partnership”.

Last month, The Smile performed at Primavera Sound as part of the Barcelona festival’s second weekend. During their set – which Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas called the “best show I’ve seen in years” – they performed a new song called ‘Colours Fly’.

Today (July 10), the band shared a clip of them performing the song at the festival. Yorke then quote tweeted the performance, telling fans that it was a “work in progress” while adding that there are some other new songs in the works.

“New one … work in progress … there are a few ..,” Yorke wrote. You can see his tweet and the clip from the performance below.

new one … work in progress … there are a few .. https://t.co/jPeNYiNVEz — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) July 10, 2022

The Smile recently announced their first-ever tour of North America for November and December 2022, in support of their debut album.

The band will begin their debut tour across the continent in Providence, Rhode Island on November 14. The tour will then take them across the US and Canada, including two New York dates at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre and the city’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

See the full list of dates below and get any remaining tickets here.

The Smile’s North American tour dates are:

NOVEMBER 2022

Monday 14 – Prividence, Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Wednesday 16 – Boston, Roadrunner

Friday 18 – Brooklyn, Kings Theatre

Sunday 20 – New York City, Hammerstein Ballroom

Wednesday 23 – Washington D.C., The Anthem

Friday 25 – Montreal, M Telus

Saturday 26 – Toronto, Massey Hall

Monday 28 – Detroit, Masonic Temple Theatre

Tuesday 29 – Milwaukee, Riverside Theater

DECEMBER 2022

Thursday 1 – Chicago, Riviera Theatre

Saturday 3 – Nashville, Ryman Auditorium

Sunday 4 – Atlanta, The Eastern

Tuesday 6 – New Orleans, Orpheum Theatre

Thursday 8 – Dallas, The Factory

Saturday 10 – Denver, Mission Ballroom

Wednesday 14 – Portland, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Friday 16 – Seattle, WaMu Theater

Sunday 18 – San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wednesday 21 – Los Angeles, Shrine Auditorium