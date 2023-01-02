Three 6 Mafia’s Gangsta Boo has died aged 43

Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo has died aged 43.

The artist – real name Lola Mitchell – was found dead on Sunday (January 1) according to a report from local Memphis news outlet Fox 13.

Her Three 6 Mafia bandmate DJ Paul K.O.M. then confirmed the news, sharing a photo of her DJing in tribute. The rapper’s cause of death is currently unknown.

Gangsta Boo joined Three 6 Mafia when she was just 15, after catching the attention of DJ Paul during a school talent show. As well as going on to release countless influential LPs with the group, she also released a debut solo album titled ‘Enquiring Minds’ in 1998.

In 2001, she left Three 6 Mafia to pursue her solo career, releasing further albums ‘Both Worlds *69’ (2001) and ‘Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera’ (2003).

More recently, she has collaborated with Run The Jewels, Blood Orange, Gucci Mane, Clipping. and more, while a new project called ‘The BooPrint’ was reportedly in the works for a 2023 release.

Discussing her influence on the next generation of rappers, Gangsta Boo told Billboard last month: “I have to admit, respectfully and humbly, that I am the blueprint. I hear my cadence in a lot of men and female rappers.

“I used to run away from it. I used to didn’t want to even give myself flowers because I’ve been so low-key and humble, but I’m on some fuck that shit. It’s time to claim what’s mine. I’m one of the main bitches. And it feels fun to still be able to look good and be relevant in a place where I don’t have this million-dollar machine behind me and I have all my natural body parts, no shade to the ones that don’t. But it just feels great to stand in yourself and look in the mirror and be like, ‘Wow, you did that.’”

Paying tribute to Gangsta Boo following news of her death include Missy Elliott, Questlove, Juicy J, Run The Jewels’ El-P, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

El-P wrote: “i don’t have the words yet. i just know we lost a part of our family today. we love you, Lola. thank you my friend. our sister forever.”

Questlove added: “Gangsta Boo. rest in melody.”

See a host of tributes to the late rapper below.