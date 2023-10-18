Three ‘Boys Planet’ contestants to debut in new boyband, AMPERS&ONE

K-pop agency FNC Entertainment has announced the upcoming debut of its new boyband, AMPERS&ONE, featuring several Boys Planet contestants.

Today (October 18), FNC Entertainment officially launched the social media accounts – including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Weibo – for AMPERS&ONE. According to information gathered across the various platforms, the upcoming boyband will feature seven members and are set to make their debut in November 2023.

In addition, FNC Entertainment has also since confirmed to Newsen that three former Boys Planet contestants will be members of AMPERS&ONE. Na Kamden and Choi Ji-ho had represented the K-pop agency on the reality show, while Chinese-Canadian singer Brian was under Yuehua Entertainment during his time on the programme.

Speaking of the group’s name, FNC Entertainment said that AMPERS&ONE is a “combination of the symbol ‘&’ (pronounced ampersand), representing ‘and’, and ‘ONE’, which means you, me and us all are one. It means you and me will come together to achieve our dreams and become one.”

AMPERS&ONE will be the third K-pop boyband FNC Entertainment has debuted since its founding in 2006, following SF9 in 2016 and P1Harmony in 2020. The label is also home to rock bands such as F.T. Island, CNBLUE and N.Flying, as well as girl groups AOA and Cherry Bullet.

