Three members of N.Flying test positive for COVID-19

Three members of South Korean pop rock band N.Flying have tested positive for COVID-19.

The group’s agency FNC Entertainment announced in a statement to The Pop Herald that members Lee Seung-hyub, Yoo Hwe-seung and Seo Dong-sung have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to FNC, Lee, Yoo and Seo initially tested positive for COVID-19 on September 2 after using rapid detection kits following the onset of symptoms. Thereafter, they underwent PCR testing and were officially diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier today (September 3). Meanwhile, the group’s remaining two members – Kim Jae-hyun and Cha Hun – are awaiting their PCR results.

All three members are “undergoing self-quarantine and all necessary measures required by health authorities”, the agency added, as translated by Soompi. Additionally, Kim and Cha will also enter self-quarantine and postpone all scheduled promotional activities.

“In addition, this information has been relayed to staff members who crossed paths with the members, and they are also being tested,” FNC said. “We will make the health and safety of our artists and staff our top priority, and we will do our best for the fast recovery of our artists.”

The three members of N.Flying are the latest K-pop idols to test positive for COVID-19. Just yesterday (September 2), five members of ENHYPEN tested positive for COVID-19 while in self-quarantine, following an exposure to a close contact on August 25.

Earlier in the year, BtoB’s Minhyuk was hospitalised for two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. After being discharged, the idol warned fans to be cautious during the pandemic: “I want to urge you to please be careful, really. I started this live broadcast because I wanted to tell you that you should make sure to be careful.”