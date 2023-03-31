Three men arrested over Tekashi 6ix9ine assault in Florida gym

Three men have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on Tekashi 6ix9ine at a South Florida gym earlier this month.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office claims Rafael Medina Jr., 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25, assaulted and robbed the rapper at about 8.45pm local time on March 21 at Lake Worth’s L.A. Fitness, according to The Associated Press.

The assault left the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, with several injuries to his face and bruising from the incident, his lawyer Lance Lazzaro previously said.

“Employees heard the disturbance and the perpetrators fled,” Lazzaro added at the time. “Police in South Florida were called and he was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.”

He was taken to a hospital but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, officials added. The three suspects were arrested in connection with the assault last night (March 30).

Video footage of the alleged attack has since emerged online.

The alleged assault comes after 6ix9ine was previously convicted after pleading guilty to his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods gang, which included charges ranging from drug trafficking to firearm offences. In December 2019 he was sentenced to 24 months in prison but served a few months after a judge granted him a motion for compassionate release over his COVID health risks.

Hernandez’s lawyer said at the time that he planned to ensure that the rapper got some protection after he was released from federal prison in April 2020.

Meanwhile, in the last year Hernandez has released new music including ‘GINÉ’ and ‘ZAZA‘.

Both tracks followed his 2021 releases ‘Gooba’,‘Trollz’,‘Yaya’ and ‘Punani’, which all appeared on his second album ‘TattleTales’ .