Thundercat and Tennis round out final lineup for Joyland Jakarta

Thundercat and Tennis have been announced in the final wave of performers to join the lineup for Joyland Jakarta.
The two acts were revealed in an announcement posted on October 13, and will join previously announced headliners Years & Years, Phum Viphurit, Sales, Moonchild, Prep, Mild High Club and more at the festival.
Joyland Jakarta is set to take place from November 4 to 6 at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Field in Senayan, with tickets still available at the presale price of IDR1,050,000 for a early entry pass and IDR1,400,000 for a regular pass. Get your tickets here.
Thundercat most recently released a cover of Ryuichi Sakamoto‘s ‘Thousand Knives’ in celebration of the Japanese composer’s 70th birthday. The track is part of a new compilation titled ‘A Tribute To Ryuichi Sakamoto: To The Moon And Back’ set to be released on December 2 via Milan Records.
Thundercat also appeared on the Gorillaz single ‘Cracker Island’, released earlier this yearin June. The band are due to release their new record, also called ‘Cracker Island’, on February 24, 2023 via Parlophone.
Husband-and-wife duo Tennis premiered a brand new song called ‘Borrowed Time’ on the September 6 episode of Rick And Morty. The track was the first new material Tennis have released since their 2020 ‘Swimmer’ and its subsequent singles ‘Runner’, ‘Need Your Love’ and ‘How To Forgive’.
The lineup for Joyland Jakarta is:
Thundercat
Tennis
Years & Years
Cornelius
Mild High Club
Kiefer
Moonchild
Phum Viphurit
Sales
Prep
Secret Number
The Adams
Afgan
HIVI!
Koil
Monita Tahlea
Seringai
Endah N Rhesa
Zigi Zaga
JKT48
Frau
Grrrl Gang
Perunggu
Sajama Cut
Reality Club
BAP
Dialog Dini Hari
Efek Rumah Kaca
Gamaliél
Hindia
Isyana Sarasvati
Kunto Aji
The Panturas
Monita Tahalea
Project Pop
RAN
SCALLER
SIVIA
Tulus
White Shoes & The Couples Company
Yura Yunita
Ali
Batavia Collective
Crayola Eyes
The Dare
Monkey to Millionaire
Reruntuh
Salon RNB
Skandal