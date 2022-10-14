Thundercat and Tennis round out final lineup for Joyland Jakarta

Thundercat and Tennis have been announced in the final wave of performers to join the lineup for Joyland Jakarta.

The two acts were revealed in an announcement posted on October 13, and will join previously announced headliners Years & Years, Phum Viphurit, Sales, Moonchild, Prep, Mild High Club and more at the festival.

Joyland Jakarta is set to take place from November 4 to 6 at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Field in Senayan, with tickets still available at the presale price of IDR1,050,000 for a early entry pass and IDR1,400,000 for a regular pass. Get your tickets here.

Thundercat most recently released a cover of Ryuichi Sakamoto‘s ‘Thousand Knives’ in celebration of the Japanese composer’s 70th birthday. The track is part of a new compilation titled ‘A Tribute To Ryuichi Sakamoto: To The Moon And Back’ set to be released on December 2 via Milan Records.

Thundercat also appeared on the Gorillaz single ‘Cracker Island’, released earlier this yearin June. The band are due to release their new record, also called ‘Cracker Island’, on February 24, 2023 via Parlophone.

Husband-and-wife duo Tennis premiered a brand new song called ‘Borrowed Time’ on the September 6 episode of Rick And Morty. The track was the first new material Tennis have released since their 2020 ‘Swimmer’ and its subsequent singles ‘Runner’, ‘Need Your Love’ and ‘How To Forgive’.

The lineup for Joyland Jakarta is:

Thundercat

Tennis

Years & Years

Cornelius

Mild High Club

Kiefer

Moonchild

Phum Viphurit

Sales

Prep

Secret Number

The Adams

Afgan

HIVI!

Koil

Monita Tahlea

Seringai

Endah N Rhesa

Zigi Zaga

JKT48

Frau

Grrrl Gang

Perunggu

Sajama Cut

Reality Club

BAP

Dialog Dini Hari

Efek Rumah Kaca

Gamaliél

Hindia

Isyana Sarasvati

Kunto Aji

The Panturas

Monita Tahalea

Project Pop

RAN

SCALLER

SIVIA

Tulus

White Shoes & The Couples Company

Yura Yunita

Ali

Batavia Collective

Crayola Eyes

The Dare

Monkey to Millionaire

Reruntuh

Salon RNB

Skandal