Thundercat announces 10th anniversary reissue of ‘Apocalypse’

Thundercat has announced plans for a 10th anniversary reissue of his second album ‘Apocalypse’.

The new version of his 2013 LP comes with two previously unreleased songs, ‘Paris’ and ‘Before I Loved Myself ‘I’ Pooped My Ankles (True)’ and it is due for release on March 1 via Brainfeeder. It can be pre-ordered here.

He last released an album in 2020 with ‘It Is What It Is’ and recently worked with a host of artists including Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker, and most notably featured on the title track of Gorillaz‘s recent album ‘Cracker Island’.

The original version of ‘Apocalypse’ was awarded three and a half stars by NME, which was described as an album with a lot of tenderness.

Happy 10 year anniversary to apocalypse! what a journey so far. Link to special edition vinyl with extra songs:https://t.co/Nou1rzlAOE pic.twitter.com/ymT2RRrwaT — ashy daddy (@Thundercat) December 12, 2023

In October, Thundercat teamed up with Childish Gambino, Kevin Parker and Steve Lacy at a show at the Greek Theatre in LA.

He also reunited with hardcore punk legends Suicidal Tendencies, which he was formerly a member of. The band played ‘You Can’t Bring Me Down’ and ‘Institutionalised’.

Thundercat recently announced he is coming to the UK and Ireland in 2024 – find all tour details here.

NME recently caught up with him at Glastonbury backstage this year, where the musician revealed he was working on new material.

He said: “I think that the last album [2020’s ‘It Is What It Is’] was like a very intense process from the content of it, from the emotions behind what happened. It’s one of those things where it’s taking the time it’s taken to heal from that. And yeah, I have been recording you know… it’s not like I just decided to work at a deli factory! I still play the bass, guys!”