Thundercat teams up with Ace Hashimoto on new track ‘Vaporwaves’

Thundercat has teamed up with Chicago-born producer and singer Ace Hashimoto on a new song – watch the video for ‘Vaporwaves’ below.

The track comes complete with an 8-bit video, which sees the pair riding in a car through a desert landscape.

Discussing the song, which is reportedly only going to be available on YouTube “for a limited time” after it originally appeared on Hashimoto’s Patreon page as an exclusive, the producer said: “This song is about existential crisis and I believe it was that concept that led me to feeling free enough to do things I’ve always wanted to do, while also being even more grateful for the things I CAN do.

“Basically, be aware of your own mortality. Remember, we’re all just human. And tell the people you care about, ‘I’m happy to have you in my life.'”

Thundercat released his latest full-length album ‘It Is What It Is’ last year. A four-star NME review of the album read: “‘It Is What It Is”s magic moment comes as Thundercat links up with Steve Lacy, Childish Gambino and ’80s funk hero Steve Arrington on ‘Black Qualls’; the disco-funk tune should be up for consideration as the best song of 2020.

“Its inclusion here gives a comforting indication that, for all of the album’s heavy rumination on life, death and healing, Thundercat can still kick back when required.”

Since that album, the bassist has teamed up with Haim on a new version of their track ‘3AM’ and penned a track for the revival of the TV show ThunderCats.

Thundercat is set to tour the UK this May, with a set of rescheduled dates including an upgraded London date at Brixton Academy.