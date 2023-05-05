Thurston Moore announces new memoir ‘Sonic Life’

Thurston Moore has announced details for his upcoming memoir Sonic Life.

The former Sonic Youth frontman had previously told NME in 2020 during an interview that he had written a book during the pandemic. He described it as a retelling of his “history of coming to New York City as a teenager and finding my footing as a musician”. Now, the story of his life has been confirmed.

“Sonic Life offers a window into the trajectory of a celebrated artist and a tribute to an era of explosive creativity,” reads the book’s description. “It presents a firsthand account of New York in a defining cultural moment, a history of alternative rock as it was birthed and came to dominate airwaves, and a love letter to music, whatever the form.

“This is a story for anyone who has ever felt touched by sound – who knows the way the right song at the right moment can change the course of a life.”

The former Sonic Youth frontman and guitarist took to Instagram to share the book’s cover with a caption that shared how the book “tells the story of my childhood and teenage years as I fell in love with music (for the most part unbridled rock ’n’ roll) and how it drove me to New York City, where I would co-found Sonic Youth. It’s an adventure that would take me around the globe throughout the 1980s, 90s and onward, engaging with the magic music of visionaries, artists, and wild angels turning the world on its ear.”

He continued: “This book has been ages in the making, the product of intensive research and deep dives into my memories and emotions. I believe I’ve been able to capture the whirlwind of experiences that being in Sonic Youth entailed, as well as the creative communities that we found ourselves a part of, first in New York’s punk and no-wave scenes, and later in the world of underground and alternative rock and the universe of music beyond category. In some ways it barely scrapes the surface, but I’m proud of it and anxious to hear what everyone thinks.”

Sonic Life is set for release via Doubleday books on October 24. Moore has partnered with Miami’s Books & Books to launch the memoir, offering signed copies for pre-order on their website, as a way to support indie booksellers.

“There’ll definitely be more news to come soon — events, UK and international editions, and a slew of other surprises,” Moore shared.

The book comes nearly a decade after his former bandmate and ex-wife Kim Gordon released her memoir Girl In A Band.

Last year, Sonic Youth shared a live album on their Bandcamp, featuring a set recorded in Kyiv, Ukraine on April 14, 1989 with all the proceeds from the live album going to benefit Ukraine.

Moore also released an instrumental album last year titled ‘Screen Time’ that consisted of 10 atmospheric instrumental tracks that Moore recorded during the summer of 2020.