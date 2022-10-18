Ticketing details announced for Jackson Wang’s Singapore concert this December

Ticketing details for Jackson Wang‘s Singapore concert this December have been released.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets to the ‘Magic Man’ tour date at the Singapore Indoor Stadium starting this October 21, tour promoter AEG Presents announced today (October 18).

Tickets will be available via TicketMaster, with five categories of tickets available starting at SGD128. Two VIP packages are also available, with the SGD698 VIP1 package offering one CAT 1 standing ticket with SGD288, an individual photo opportunity with Wang, autographed VIP memorabilia, a sound check party experience, commemorative VIP tour token, as well as early entry priority check-in.

The VIP2 package is priced at SGD468 and offers VIP memorabilia, a commemorative VIP tour token, and early entry priority check-in.

Wang’s six-date ‘Magic Man’ world tour will also see him performing in Thailand on November 26 and Malaysia on December 17 before heading London on January 12 and Paris on January 15, with the tour set to conclude in Dubai on February 4. The singer has not indicated if any additional tour dates will be announced.

Ticketing details for the Malaysia and Thailand concerts have already been announced, though details for the London, Paris and Dubai shows have yet to be revealed.

Wang is also scheduled to appear as a headliner in both Jakarta’s and Manila’s inaugural editions of Head In the Clouds festival, which will take place on December 3 to 4 and December 9 to 10 respectively.

The GOT7 member released his sophomore LP ‘Magic Man’ on September 9, and features the previously released singles ‘Blow’, ‘Cruel’, and ‘Blue’. ‘Blue’ was notably performed live months before the album’s release at the 2022 K-pop Masterz Metro Manila’s Mall of Asia Arena last July, which also fell on the day Wang released ‘Cruel’.

Writer Tanu I. Raj praised the album’s rock aspirations in NME’s four-star review, adding that this is the album where “Jackson Wang steps up and fully embraces his own potential”.