Ticketing details for DPR’s Singapore concert released

Korean music and media collective Dream Perfect Regime (DPR) have released more details for their upcoming concert in Singapore.

Produced by CK Star Entertainment, the group’s Singaporean appearance is set to take place on 4 December at The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore in Resorts World Sentosa.

DPR WE GANG GANG!!🙌@dpr_official 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑 is coming to Singapore! Catch @dprian @dprlive @dprcream LIVE on 4 Dec at The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa!🤩 Tickets on sale 16 Sep.#ckstarsg #dpr #TheRegimeTourSingapore pic.twitter.com/ClPZcRMiWV — CK Star Entertainment Singapore (@ckstarsg) September 13, 2022

Tickets will be sold in three tiers: VIP tickets– which include a photo opportunity with the collective in groups of six, priority entry and an exclusive Q&A session– will sell for SGD238, early entry tickets will be available for SGD158, and standard tickets will go for SGD118. They will be made available starting 16 September at 12pm, and can be purchased either through Ticketmaster or DPR’s official tour page.

The concert marks the group’s first Singaporean outing as a complete musical unit, featuring DPR LIVE, DPR IAN and producer DPR CREAM. In 2018, DPR Live performed in Singapore’s now-defunct Zepp@BIGBOX as part of his ‘2018 CTYL Tour’, in support of his 2017 debut album ‘Coming To You Live’.

The group’s Singaporean show is part of their ongoing ‘Regime World Tour’, which has recently added a slew of dates in Asia-Pacific, including stops in Auckland, Sydney, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur. Check out the full Asia-Pacific itinerary below.

In July, DPR IAN released his debut solo album ‘Moodswings In To Order’ (also dubbed ‘MIITO’), which follows his 2021 debut EP ‘Moodswings In This Order’ (‘MITO’). Both releases see DPR IAN assuming his ‘MITO’ alter ego, inspired by his struggles with bipolar disorder. In an interview with NME, he elaborated on the character, stating, “A lot of my songs, I make during my manic episodes. So, it’s not me, it’s Mito that makes these songs, and I just gave him a name.”

The dates for DPR Live’s Asia-Pacific tour are:

NOVEMBER

25 – Tokyo, Japan – Zepp Haneda

27 – Taipei, Taiwan – Zepp New Taipei

30 – Manila, Philippines – Filinvest Tent

DECEMBER

02 – Bangkok, Thailand – Union Hall

04 – Singapore – Hard Rock Coliseum, Sentosa

06 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Tennis Istora Senayan

10 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Zepp Kuala Lumpur

13 – Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall

15 – Melbourne, Australia – Forum

17 – Sydney, Australia – Big Top