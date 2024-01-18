Ticketing details for King Gnu’s Singapore concert announced

Ticketing details for Japanese rap-rock band King Gnu’s highly anticipated debut concert in Singapore this April have been announced – find out when you can get tickets below.

Today (January 18), concert promoter Unusual Entertainment took to social media to announce the ticketing details for the show, which was first announced on December 22, along with other tour dates in Seoul, South Korea, Taipei, Taiwan and Shanghai, China.

The concert is slated to take place on April 10 at the Star Theatre in Singapore from 7pm local time onwards. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, January 22 from 10am local time via Ticketmaster.

It’s our turn now!𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐆𝐍𝐔 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫 “𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐔𝐍𝐊𝐍𝐎𝐖𝐍” 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 will take place at The Star Theatre on… Posted by Unusual Entertainment Pte Ltd on Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Tickets will be available in six categories across five pricepoints: S$208 for Cat 1 passes, $168 for Cat 2, $138 for Cat 3, $108 for Cat 4 and $88 for Cats 5 and 6. Concertgoers who purchase Cat 1 tickets can redeem a poster of the concert on the day of the show, with Unusual Entertainment sharing that it will reveal redemption information two weeks before the show date.

The Singapore concert will be King Gnu’s first-ever in the city-state. Prior to the upcoming Singapore show, the band will perform in Taipei, Taiwan on April 6 at the Taipei Music Center, which is now completely sold out. As a result, the band have added an extra date on April 7.

King Gnu Asia Tour

「THE GREATEST UNKNOWN」in TAIPEI”

即時チケット完売につき急遽、同会場での追加公演が決定⚡ 首次亞洲巡演「THE GREATEST UNKNOWN」台北站，因門票即刻售罄，追加公演決定！ “King Gnu Asia Tour 「THE GREATEST UNKNOWN」in TAIPEI” tickets sold out!

Additional show have… pic.twitter.com/H2mEnXnjaE — King Gnu (@KingGnu_JP) January 10, 2024

Following the Singapore show, King Gnu will perform at the Jing’An Sports Center in Shanghai, China on 14. They will then close out their tour with a sold out show at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, South Korea.

King Gnu’s ‘The Greatest Unknown’ Asia tour dates are:

APRIL

06 – Taipei, Taiwan – Taipei Music Center

07 – Taipei, Taiwan – Taipei Music Center

10 – Singapore – The Star Theatre

14 – Shanghai, China – Jing’An Sports Center

16 – Seoul, South Korea – Olympic Hall

Prior to their April tour across Asia, King Gnu are currently on a Dome tour across Japan, which is due to conclude in March. They recently performed two shows at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on January 13 and 14.

They’re next scheduled to perform at the Vantelin Dome in Nagoya on January 20 and 21 before taking on the Tokyo Dome on January 27 and 28. They’ll then perform at the Fukuoka Pay Pay Dome on February 3 and 4 before taking a break ahead of their March 23 gig at the Sapporo Dome.