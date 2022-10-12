Ticketing details for Jackson Wang’s Malaysian concert announced

Ticketing information for Jackson Wang’s upcoming concert in Kuala Lumpur has been released.

Tour promoter AEG announced the concert’s details on social media today (October 12), revealing it to take place at Axiata Arena on December 17.

Tickets will be available in six categories, whose prices range from MYR388 for seats furthest from the stage, to MYR788 for moshpit admission. Two VIP packages featuring different perks will also be available: one package featuring priority entry, a standing ticket, VIP memorabilia and a VIP tour token will be sold at MYR1088, while the other, which features all perks included in the first package in addition to an individual photo opportunity with Wang, access to a sound check party, and autographed memorabilia will sell at MYR1688.

Tickets will be released for public sales at 2PM on October 14, and can be purchased via Ticketcharge’s official website.

Jackson Wang’s concert in Kuala Lumpur is one stop on his upcoming, six-date ‘Magic Man’ world tour, which will also see the musician perform in Bangkok on November 26 and Singapore on December 17. Next year, he will travel to the West for shows in London on January 12 and Paris on January 15, before concluding the tour in Dubai on February 4. The singer is also scheduled to appear as a headliner in both Jakarta’s and Manila’s inaugural editions of Head In the Clouds festival.

The tour supports the GOT7 member’s latest album of the same name, which was previewed by singles ‘Blow’, ‘Cruel’, and ‘Blue’. In NME’s four-star review, Tanu I. Raj highlighted the album’s rock-leaning direction, stating that “not only does he deftly wear this new sound, but also combines it seamlessly with his previous influences to delightful results”.

‘Magic Man’ is Jackson Wang’s first release with 88rising, and follows his debut English-language mixtape ‘LOST & FOUND’, which showcased eight previously unreleased tracks. In August, the singer also released ‘Mind Games’, a collaborative single with fellow 88rising artist MILLI which will be featured on the label’s upcoming compilation album ‘Head In The Clouds III’. Its release date has yet to be announced.