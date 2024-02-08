Here’s when tickets to Kyuhyun’s 2024 Singapore concert go on sale

Super Junior‘s Kyuhyun has announced the ticket sale details of his upcoming 2024 Singapore concert.

READ MORE: Upcoming K-pop concerts, tours and music festivals in Asia

Super Junior member Kyuhyun is scheduled to play a concert at the EXPO Hall 7 in the city state of Singapore on March 30, 2024, as part of his upcoming 2024 ‘Break the Brake’ world tour.

Tickets to Kyuhyun’s Singapore show will go on sale next Thursday (February 15, 2024) at 12pm local time. They will be available in four tiers, from CAT 1 to CAT 4from SG$128 to SG$258.

Advertisement

Organiser CK Star Entertainment has yet to announce the fan benefits for ticket holders. However, more information is expected to be announced in the coming days.

The details for Kyuhyun’s 2024 ‘Restart’ Singapore concert are:

Date: March 30, 2024

Venue: Singapore, Singapore, EXPO Hall 7

Ticket Price: From SG$128 to SG$258

Ticket Sale Date: February 15, 2024 at 12pm local time

Ticketing Merchant: Ticketmaster

Concert Organiser: CK Star Entertainment

💙 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐊𝐘𝐔𝐇𝐘𝐔𝐍 𝐀𝐒𝐈𝐀 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑 '𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭' 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐞

📆 30 Mar 2024 (Sat), 8PM

📍 Singapore EXPO Hall 7 KYUpiter, are you REady to be swooned by KYUHYUN? We've been DREAMING about this day! 😍 Stay tuned for more info on the Fan Benefits,… pic.twitter.com/I7deGiC21U — CK Star Entertainment Singapore 🇸🇬 (@ckstarsg) February 8, 2024

In other touring news, KCON Hong Kong 2024 has announced the artist line-up for its upcoming event in March. It’ll feature appearances from 14 K-pop artists, including boybands such as ATEEZ and ZEROBASEONE alongside girl groups aespa and VIVIZ, among others.

Meanwhile, KISS OF LIFE have announced the dates for their upcoming 2024 Asia fanmeeting tour. It currently features events in Japan and Thailand, set to take place in February and March, respectively.

Elsewhere, iKON member Bobby has announced the cities and dates for his upcoming 2024 ‘Zero Gravity’ Asia tour. It’ll include stops in Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines and more.