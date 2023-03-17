Here’s when tickets to BTS Suga’s Singapore concert go on sale

BTS member Suga has released the ticketing details for his upcoming solo concert in Singapore

The K-pop idol will be performing in the Lion City on June 17 and 18, as part of his forthcoming ‘SUGA Agust D’ world tour. Aside from Singapore, the Asia Leg will also include shows in countries of Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea and Japan.

Fans who have an ARMY Membership through Weverse can register for pre-sale starting from today until March 20 at 2pm SGT. ARMY Membership pre-sale will kick off on April 3 at 11am SGT and last 13 hours until 11:59pm SGT the same day.

According to organiser Live Nation, fans are limited to 2 tickets per unique pre-sale code and will be at a first-come-first-serve basis. In addition, there will be no offline purchase for the pre-sale, with tickets only available through Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, the general ticket sale for Suga’s Singapore show will start on April 5 at 11am SGT. More information regarding the ticket price is expected to be released soon. Keep an eye out on this page for more details.

In other touring news, the upcoming ‘Ultimate Pop Universe – K-Verse’ concert in Manila, Philippines is set to feature performances by Girls’ Generation leader Taeyeon, girl group aespa and boyband THE BOYZ.

Meanwhile, EXO members Chanyeol and Sehun will tour Southeast Asia later this year, as part of their ‘Back To Back’ fancon tour as EXO-SC.