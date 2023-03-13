Here’s when tickets to NCT Dream’s Singapore concert go on sale

NCT Dream have released ticketing details for their upcoming Singapore concert.

The K-pop boyband’s upcoming concert in the city state on May 1 is part of the second Asia leg of their ‘The Dream Show 2: In a Dream’ world tour, which also includes stops in the Philippines, Malaysia and Macau.

General ticket sale for NCT Dream’s Singapore show will start this Saturday (March 18) at 10am local time. They will be available through the Ticketmaster website and hotline (+65 3158 8588), as well as all SingPost outlets.

According to the Ticketmaster website, tickets for the Singapore ‘The Dream Show 2: In a Dream’ show will cost between SG$168 to SG$288, excluding the SG$4 booking fee for tickets costing SG$30 and above.

In addition, the Ticketmaster website also notes that buyers will be limitsed to only four tickets per transaction.

NCT Dream are currently on the first Asia leg of their ‘The Dream Show 2: In a Dream’ world tour. Over the weekend, the boyband performed three shows in Bangkok, Thailand and will next play Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Expo on March 25.

In other touring news, Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon, girl group aespa and boyband THE BOYZ have been announced as part of the line-up for ‘Ultimate Pop Universe – K-Verse’ concert at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila, Philippines on April 11.

Meanwhile, EXO members Chanyeol and Sehun are set to visit Southeast Asia later this year as EXO-SC, for their ‘Back To Back’ fancon tour. The duo will visit Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines in May, with more details expected in the coming weeks.