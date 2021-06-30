Tickets to BLACKPINK’s new movie are now on sale in Singapore, Brunei and Hong Kong

Fans of BLACKPINK from Singapore, Hong Kong and Brunei can now get tickets to the K-pop group’s upcoming film.

The film, titled BLACKPINK: The Movie, is set to be released in August in line with the group’s fifth anniversary. BLACKPINK: The Movie will screen in Brunei and Hong Kong on August 4 and August 8, while Singapore’s screenings are limited to August 4. Tickets can be purchased here.

The film’s release in neighbouring Southeast Asian countries including Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia has yet to be confirmed, per the film’s official website.

According to the film’s official description, BLACKPINK: The Movie will include exclusive interviews, segments of each group member sharing their favourite memories over the last five years, and performances from past concerts like 2021’s The Show and In Your Area from 2018.

BLACKPINK: The Movie will be the pop quartet’s latest movie, following the release of their first-ever documentary 2020’s BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky, which premiered globally on Netflix.

Last year, the group released their debut studio album entitled THE ALBUM, which featured hit singles such as ‘How You Like That’, ‘Lovesick Girls’ and ‘Ice Cream’ featuring Selena Gomez. It also included a collaboration with Cardi B, ‘Bet You Wanna’.

Earlier this year, BLACKPINK hosted a global livestream concert dubbed The Show, during which they performed a bevy of hits from their discography. The performances were recorded and released as a live album on streaming platforms earlier this month.

Meanwhile in March, member Rosé released her debut solo project, ‘R’. The two-track release was certified platinum a month later. BLACKPINK’s Lisa is also rumoured to release solo material in July, although this has yet to be confirmed.

Jisoo, on the other hand, is set to star in Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae-in, an upcoming South Korean television series set to air later this year. Lastly, Jennie made her solo debut in 2018 with hit track ‘Solo’.