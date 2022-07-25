Tickets to SEVENTEEN’s Singapore concert in October go on sale this week

Ticketing details have been confirmed for SEVENTEEN’s Singapore concert in October.

The K-pop group had announced the show in June as part of a number of Asia dates on the ‘Be The Sun’ world tour. Today (July 25) it was announced that tickets to their Singapore Indoor Stadium show on Thursday, October 13 will go on sale this week.

Tickets are priced at S$348 for VIP tickets, $298, $258, $218 and $188. There are three pre-sales available, the earliest one being the CARAT Member pre-sale which kicks off tomorrow (July 26) at 10am local time. The PayPal Pre-sale begins Wednesday (July 27) at 10am, and finally the Live Nation Members Pre-sale on Thursday (July 28) at 10am. General ticket sales begin Friday (July 29) at 10am local time. Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster.

VIP ticketholders are entitled to access a soundcheck party and an exclusive merchandise counter. They will also receive a commemorative pass and lanyard.

Besides Singapore, SEVENTEEN will take their ‘Be The Sun’ tour to Jakarta, Bangkok and Manila. The tour kicked off in Seoul in June and will head to North America in August and September.

Earlier this month, Live Nation Philippines said it would take “legal action” over the alleged unauthorised sale of tickets to SEVENTEEN’s Manila concert, reported 10 days before tickets were first due to go on sale.